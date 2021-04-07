Bowlero, BettorView Team Up on Sports Betting

Bowling entertainment center chain Bowlero recently announced a collaboration with BettorView, an in-venue sports betting marketing and technology platform to distribute BettorView content in states with legal sports betting.

According to Gambling.com, more than 20% of Bowlero’s 300-plus locations across the U.S. are in legal jurisdictions. Illinois, Michigan, Virginia, Colorado, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Indiana are among those states so far.

“Bowlero is always looking for innovative opportunities to enhance the guest experience on and off the lanes and now we’re able to do just that in association with BettorView,” said Lev Ekster, chief strategy officer at Bowlero Corp. “Our collaboration with BettorView is strategically aligned with the nation’s growing interest in sports betting and this new relationship is a perfect fit for our company.”

According to a press release, in addition to sharing on-screen content and in-center promotions, BettorView and Bowlero will use digital marketing to drive increased awareness for sportsbook brands that have already signed deals for Bowlero locations. Learn more at www.bowlero.com.