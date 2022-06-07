Bowlero Acquires More Centers in Florida, Colorado

Globe Newswire recently reported that Bowlero Corp. has purchased two bowling centers – Manatee Lanes near Tampa, Florida, and Fat Cats in Westminster, Colorado.

Manatee Lanes features 30 lanes and an interactive arcade. It opened under Bowlero management on May 5 and is the company’s 28th location in Florida.

Fat Cats has 29 lanes, glow golf, an interactive arcade and neon bowling. The center is one of nine Fat Cats locations and now operates under new management as Bowlero Promenade. It’s the company’s 13th location in the state (seven Bowlero centers and five AMF centers).

Learn more at www.bowlerocorp.com.