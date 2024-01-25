Bowl Expo’s Keynote Speaker Announced

Tim Tebow, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and two-time national champion, will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Bowl Expo, to be held June 29-July 3 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver.

Exhibitors can purchase an exhibitor full registration for $245 to hear from Tebow and also experience Club Xpo and other Bowl Expo events.

According to organizers, the trade show is already three-quarters sold out – so get your booth space today. The trade show portion of the event is set for July 1-2.

Visit www.bowlexpo.com for additional information.