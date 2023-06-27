Bowl Expo Trade Show Starts Today in Orlando

Hello, bowlers, and welcome to the annual International Bowl Expo! RePlay’s Matt Harding will be navigating the trade show floor, which this year is at the Orange County Convention Center in Florida.

Many here have already been in town for a few days of seminars, networking and all sorts of special events. Today, June 28, kicks off at 9 a.m. with keynote speaker Nick Saban, Alabama football’s head coach. After that, the trade show is open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and again tomorrow, June 29, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

After seeing all the new products at the show, attendees can head to another show – Club Xpo – held from 7-10 p.m. and featuring the band Cheap Trick. See the full, detailed schedule at www.bowlexpo.com.