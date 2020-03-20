Bowl Expo Trade Show Cancelled, Meeting Still On

Organizers of Bowl Expo 2020, set for July 2-6 in Denver, have cancelled the trade show portion of the event due to the coronavirus. As of now, the Bowling Proprietors’ Assn. of America will “continue to evaluate the annual meeting, networking and education portion of the show and will provide updates as necessary.”

The association wrote, “BPAA invites you to participate in these networking events at the 2020 show. We believe this is the right thing to do. Fortunately, we did not have to make this decision alone, and are grateful to our Bowl Expo community for engaging with us as we grappled with the rapidly-evolving situation. Bowl Expo is as much yours as it is ours, and it is important to us that we move forward together.”

Bowl Expo 2021, they noted, will be in Louisville, Ky., from June 20-24. Exhibitors who registered for this year’s show will have their deposits automatically transferred to next year’s. Or they can reach out to BPAA for a full refund by calling 817-385-8449.