Bowl Expo to Feature AAMA Members at Booth #118

The “AAMA Game Room” will be at Bowl Expo’s booth #118 next week (June 29-30 at the Vegas trade show). AAMA members showcasing new games and products in the booth include Apple Industries, Coast to Coast Entertainment, Komuse America, Triotech, UNIS and Valley Dynamo.

AAMA Game Room will give attendees the opportunity to see some of the newest games on the market. Email Tina Schwartz at [email protected] for more information.

You can also now download the Bowl Expo 2022 app on your phone to see all the exhibitors, schedule, a show floor map and much more. Visit www.bowlexpo.com for details.