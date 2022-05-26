Bowl Expo Super Session Offering Free Book

Bowl Expo’s super session with Olympian Johnny Quinn will get some attendees a free copy of his book, Push. The first 150 registrations will receive it.

Quinn’s “Think Like An Olympian” session will be held June 27 from 1:30-4:45 p.m. “Ultra-performers are men and women who find a way to get the job done with the current resources available,” BPAA writes about the seminar. “Johnny powerfully simplifies the elite action steps he developed in the Olympics and professional football to help everyone in your business become an ultra-performer and win in the marketplace.”

Click here to register or visit www.bpaa.com for more details.