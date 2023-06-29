Bowl Expo Rolls Through Orlando

Loads of bowling and entertainment center owners and operators descended on Orlando, Fla., this week to attend the vibrant International Bowl Expo.

Many exhibitors had never-before-shown products like Emoji Frenzy from UNIS; Pop It! and MagixPool from TouchMagix; Bullseye Crack Shot from Coastal Amusements; and JET Games’ Big Shot (their follow-up to Quick Shot), Quick Toss and a prototype of Prize Shot.

Stay tuned for full coverage of the show in the August issue of RePlay.

Next year’s Bowl Expo will be held in Denver from Jun 29-July 3. You’ll be able to find details year-round at www.bowlexpo.com.