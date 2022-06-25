Bowl Expo on Now, Suppliers & Attractions Get Ready

Many bowling center operators and industry leaders are already in Las Vegas for Bowl Expo. The event’s seminars run tomorrow, June 28, at the Westgate, and the trade show at the Convention Center goes from June 29-30.

Intercard will be among the exhibiting companies, located at booth #910. They’ll be showcasing their Impulse hybrid card reader, which takes credit cards and play cards. “Our customers tell us that credit card use is up substantially at FECs and BECs, and I believe the trend is here to stay,” said CEO Scott Sherrod. “Operators find that credit card users spend more on advance purchases via e-commerce as well as in their centers.”

The Intercard team, led by Sherrod and North American sales manager Bill Allen will be in the booth to go into detail on the product and other offerings.

The ParadropVR team will be in booth #1504 showing off the ParadropVR Pod, an immersive, attendant-free attraction meant to “wow guests and increase revenue.” The multiplayer VR attraction features exciting game content and an online global league. Frontgrid CEO Matt Wells will be on hand to discuss.

Valo Motion is now scheduling hybrid demos at Bowl Expo of their ValoArena 6-player mixed reality playground. They’ll be at booth #155. Click here to schedule a meeting with the company’s Eldad Givon.

Laserforce, the official laser tag “smart buy partner” of BPAA, will be showing off their latest products at booth #1024. They encourage attendees to stop by their booth for “a first look at Laserforce’s newest technology integration that will change the laser tag industry forever.”

US Bowling will be located in booth #528 with “the most technologically advanced ‘World of String’ 24-volt string pinsetter.” Watch the operation first-hand and ask a US Bowling representative about the advantages about installing one at your bowling center.

501 Entertainment is going to show their technology-enhanced updates of classic games in booth #1236. They are set to debut a new interactive mini-golf product and launch their SMARTS Augmented Reality and Interactive Darts system.

For a full list of Bowl Expo exhibitors, visit: www.bpaa.com/bowlexpo/trade-show/2022-exhibitors