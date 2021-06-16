Bowl Expo Next Week; Exhibitors Gearing Up

Sacoa and Party Center Software will be among the businesses featuring their latest technology at Bowl Expo 2021 next week. The trade show is June 23-24 in Louisville, Ky.

Stop by Sacoa’s Booth #524 to see their latest developments. “We are very happy to attend onsite trade shows again,” said CEO Sebastian Mochkovsky. “Customers and suppliers need to meet face to face again after almost a year and a half of virtual shows.” You can click here to set an appointment to meet with the Sacoa team at the event.

Head to Booth #1014 to say hi to Party Center Software’s customer success manager Eileen Hawkins and the company’s customer success consultants Megan Hawkins and Courtney Drahos. They’ll all be at the show and are excited to get back to in-person events. Learn more about them at www.partycentersoftware.com.