Bowl Expo Next Week: Betson Among Exhibitors

Bowl Expo starts next week, but there’s still time to register. The event runs June 26-30 with the trade show portion set for next Wednesday and Thursday (June 29-30). To celebrate BPAA’s 90th anniversary, they’ll be doing a “90 for 90” fundraiser to benefit the Bowlers to Veterans Link that includes a $90,000 prize pool.

Among the exhibitors will be Betson at booth #418. You can learn about their arcade equipment, consultation services, private lending, parts and services and much more. Email [email protected] for more information.

Learn more and see a full list of exhibitors at www.bowlexpo.com.

RePlay will continue to run exhibitor information in newsletters through next week. Please email us at [email protected] and [email protected] to be included. We’ll see you at the show!