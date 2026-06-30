Bowl Expo Kicks Off in Nashville

Following a full education schedule on Monday and Tuesday, the Bowl Expo trade show will begin today, July 1, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Music City – that’s Nashville, Tennessee. Attendees can download the Bowl Expo app to navigate their way around the show floor.

Badge pickup for those just going to the trade show opens at 10 a.m. outside the Ryman A Exhibit Hall. The show floor opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. (The general session featuring Drew Brees is from 9-11 a.m.) Tomorrow, July 2, the floor will be open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

RePlay will be at the show and will feature some coverage in our next newsletter and in the August print issue.

For a full schedule, download the Bowl Expo app (free) or visit www.bpaa.com/bowlexpo/General-Info/Schedule.