Bowl Expo Kicking Off This Week in Kentucky

Tomorrow, June 22, marks the public portion of the International Bowl Expo. Their day of educational sessions begins at 8:30 a.m. and runs through 5:45 p.m. Click here for the full schedule of events.

RePlay will be on hand June 23-24 for the trade show portion of the event, saying hello and covering what’s new on the show floor.

LAI Games will definitely be there (at Booth #323) with two brand-new games on display – the coin pusher Angry Birds Coin Crash and the basketball game Slam ‘n’ Jam Ultra. They’ll also have a 2-player version of their Pearl Fishery.

IGPM Distribution will also be at Bowl Expo at Booth #329. They’ll have Circus Ride and Combo Prize Boxer in their booth and are looking forward to meeting with potential customers.

Check out the entire, up-to-date list of who will be at Bowl Expo here: www.bpaa.com/bowlexpo/trade-show/2021-exhibitors.