Bowl Expo Keynote, More Announced

Bowl Expo recently announced a keynote speaker emblematic of their theme “In It to Win It,” Kansas City Chiefs head coach and Super Bowl LIV champ Andy Reid. Hear from the football coach from 9-11 a.m. on June 29. Bowl Expo runs from June 26-30 at the Westgate as well as the Las Vegas Convention Center.

A key seminar featuring Olympian Johnny Quinn will be held on June 27 from 1:30-4:45 p.m. June 28 will be filled with various seminars on management, leadership, leagues and more. The trade show itself will be held June 29-30. The show floor will be open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. both days.

Learn more at www.bowlexpo.com or click here to see the full schedule.