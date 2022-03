With expos fresh on your mind, it’s time to make plans for Bowl Expo 2022, to be held this year from June 26-30 in Las Vegas at the Westgate and Convention Center.

BPAA recently released a brochure with many event details. Most importantly, you can click here to register for the show. A hotel discount is available through May 24, so there’s still plenty of time to book.

Learn more at www.bpaa.com.