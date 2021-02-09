Bowl Expo June 20-24, to Feature Jeff Foxworthy

This year’s Bowl Expo is scheduled for June 20-24 at The Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Ky., and organizers just announced that entertainer Jeff Foxworthy will be a special guest at the event. The trade show itself runs from June 23-24, and Foxworthy is on the schedule for the 23rd from 9-11 a.m.

“Bowl Expo continues to bring high quality entertainment and education to our attendees creating massive numbers in attendance and bringing in more business for our exhibitors on the trade show floor,” organizers wrote.

Potential exhibitors can email Kara Philipi at [email protected] for more information or visit www.bpaa.com/bowlexpo.