Bowl Expo in Louisville Will Feature Full Lineup

Bowl Expo organizers are getting ready for the annual trade show and conference, which will be held this year in Louisville, Ky., from June 20-24, and they’re excitedly sharing the schedule of events with potential attendees.

Among many other speakers, the event will feature a breakfast with Joseph Michelli, who will lead “Finding the Post-Pandemic Pocket: Meeting the Changing Wants & Needs of Customers.” Michelli is a well-known psychologist, author and speaker. His keynote will be held at 8 a.m. on June 24.

Click here to register for the event and visit www.bowlexpo.com for more on the schedule of events, registration and other information.