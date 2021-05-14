Bowl Expo Hotel Discount Deadline is Tomorrow, May 18

A hotel discount for Bowl Expo is still available through May 18. Though there’s no official housing provider for Bowl Expo, Louisville’s Galt House Hotel is playing partial host and offering a special $159 a night rate.

All you have to do is use the reference group code 2355983 while reserving a room online or by calling 800-843-4258. Bowl Expo organizers advise that attendees should not book rooms through any company or service that claims to be an official housing provider, as there is none.

You can also get a 5% discount to Louisville via American Airlines by using the promo code 2761GF (which you can use online at www.aa.com or by calling 800-433-1790). Click here for more information or visit www.bowlexpo.com.