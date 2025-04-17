Bowl Expo Heading to D.C.

Bowl Expo 2025 will be held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in the Washington, D.C., area, from June 29-July 3. (Click here to register or visit www.bowlexpo.com for additional information.)

Keynote speakers include retired U.S. Navy four-star admiral William McRaven and former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

The event will begin with the educational “boot camp” sessions and BPAA committee meetings on June 29. There will be more meetings and seminars on June 30, and there’s also a welcome reception that night from 7-9 p.m.

The trade show itself runs July 1-2 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. each day.

The full slate of educational sessions will be held the following day, July 3 and the special Club Xpo event is set for 7-10 p.m. with live music to be announced.

RePlay will have a full preview of the event in our June issue.