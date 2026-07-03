Bowl Expo Concludes; Back to Vegas in 2027

This year’s Bowl Expo at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville surpassed expectations and was back to “pre-Covid” attendance, reported the BPAA’s executive director, Frank DeSocio. He said they were up more than 25% over the last few years.

Exhibitors, too, noticed the marked difference from the other post-2020 shows. It was a major topic of conversation among nearly all the booths RePlay stopped at during our coverage of the event. Many reported that folks seemed to be in a buying mood as well.

Several new products in the coin-op world were debuted. Among them were a sizable Stranger Things attraction (Raw Thrills); Hello Kitty (a 31” crane from UNIS); a trio of machines from JET Games, including On the Level, their first build entirely in-house in Daytona, Florida; and Crabzilla Strikes, a 2-player coin pusher from Elaut Group.

We will have a full report and photos in our August issue.

The 2027 Bowl Expo will be heading to a familiar space in Las Vegas – the Westgate – from June 29-July 1. Learn more at www.bowlexpo.com.