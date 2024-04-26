Bowl Expo Coming Up

Look out, Denver. Bowl Expo 2024 is spinning into town from June 29-July 3. The trade show portion of the event will be held at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center on July 1 and July 2.

The International Bowl Expo kicks off June 29 with BPAA boot camps and committee meetings, followed by a breakfast and networking event, annual meeting and welcome reception the next day, June 30.

The first day of the trade show also features a breakfast and keynote speech; the second day includes an industry awards brunch. Another keynote speech will be held July 3, followed by education and the highly-anticipated Club Xpo.

Visit www.bpaa.com/bowlexpo to see the full schedule and click here to register today.