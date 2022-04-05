Bowl Expo Already 88% Sold Out

Don’t wait to book booth space, say the organizers of Bowl Expo 2022. The June 29-30 trade show, to be held in Las Vegas, is already 88% sold out. (Bowl Expo’s full slate of meetings, education and more runs from June 26-30.) Click here to learn more.

The event is expected to attract more than 1,900 qualified buyers – roughly 75% of them who make purchases from the trade show floor.

The Bowl Expo exhibitor kit is also live. Click here for that information. It includes all the information an exhibitor needs to know. Learn more at www.bowlexpo.com.