Bowl-A-Rama Reopening After Hurricane Damage

The Panama City, Fla., bowling alley Bowl-A-Rama is coming back this summer after closing in March 2019 following Hurricane Michael. New owner Donald Williams is hoping to open July 1 but has a deadline of Aug. 1 to be ready for fall leagues.

According to WJHG, Williams bowled at the business regularly from 2002-2006 while stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base and is now back and in charge.

He put up a new sign outside that got the community talking. “I knew as soon as the sign went up, more people would start asking,” he said. “We kind of expected that to happen.”