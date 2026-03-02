Bowl 360 Chain Adding Florida Location

The bowling entertainment center Bowl 360 will soon have a location in Homosassa, Florida, according to Business Debut.

The venue will feature 16 bowling lanes, an arcade, and a full-service restaurant and bar. Self-service kiosks for bowling check-in will also be available.

Bowl 360 is opening in a former bowling alley location. Owner Danny Mohabir said, “One of the things I was most excited about was bringing life back to a bowling center that’s been closed for a long time. Bowling is very impactful for families and for generations, and we wanted to bring that back to Homosassa.”

Learn more at www.bowl360.com.