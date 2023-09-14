Bounce Milwaukee Closes

After nine years in business, Spectrum News 1 reported that Bounce Milwaukee closed at the end of August.

The trampoline park, which also had other activities like air hockey, rock climbing and inflatables, was forced to closed due to a significant rent increase of 50%. Co-owner Becky Cooper shared that their security deposit was astronomically raised from $2,600 to almost $200,000.

Cooper owned the business with her husband Ryan Clancy, who’s also a Milwaukee County supervisor and state representative.