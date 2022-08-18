Bounce Bounce Opens Second Location with Semnox

The Bounce Bounce trampoline park in Missouri City, Texas, the company’s second location, went with Semnox to provide their cashless solutions.

“When we decided to open our newest location, we did our homework,” said Sarah Kim, owner of Bounce Bounce. “We considered bigger, more well-known companies, but when we talked to peers in the industry, there was a lot more positive feedback about Semnox.”

The family-owned and operated trampoline park has had their original location in Cypress, Texas, for six years with a small coin-op game room. The new facility features a full arcade and redemption center, using Semnox’s Parafait system. Learn more at www.semnox.com.