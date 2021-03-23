Boston Allows Laser Tag, Trampoline Parks to Reopen

On Monday, March 29, Boston will join the rest of Massachusetts and move forward to the Phase 3, Step 2 of the state’s reopening process, which will allow laser tag, trampoline parks, roller rinks and escape rooms to operate in the city.

According to Boston 25 News, the businesses will be allowed to have a 50% capacity. Arcades were allowed to reopen in the state at that capacity limit as of Sept. 17, according to Mass.gov.

Additionally, indoor performance venues in Boston can open at 50% with a cap of 500 people and live musical performances (except singing) will once again be allowed in the city’s restaurants.