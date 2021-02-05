Boomers Reopens Under New California Guidelines

The FEC Boomers in Santa Maria, Calif., reopened last weekend after Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the state’s stay-at-home order. Outdoor operations at the FEC are capped at 250 people, while indoor operations must remain closed.

According to KSBY, the business has reopened its mini-golf, Thunder Road go-karts, Spin Zone bumper cars, a rock wall, batting cages and outdoor dining. Face masks are required (and provided by the facility) and guests’ temperatures are checked upon entry.

Manager Nancy Parraguirre said she’s grateful for the staff and customers who waited patiently for the business to reopen. “They’re happy, it’s been two months since I’ve been able to see them. Everyone’s happy and really excited to be back,” she said. Learn more about the venue at www.boomersparks.com.