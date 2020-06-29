Trending
Boomers! Reopening Some FEC Locations

Boomers! Boca Raton in Florida and Boomers! Vista in California are among the FEC chain’s reopening locations. All of the locations are opening (or have opened) in some capacity.

In Florida, the entertainment center will operate at 50% capacity, enhance its cleaning and sanitizing, ensure social distancing, and require temperature checks for employees, according to the Palm Beach Post. Their Southern California location will be doing mostly the same, continuing to follow state guidelines, which in California requires mask use by guests. Learn more about the locations at www.boomersparks.com.

