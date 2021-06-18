Boomers Irvine Lifts Mask Rules at FEC

When California lifted its mask mandate for vaccinated individuals on June 15, Boomers Irvine became one of many FECs in the state to do the same. Still, that means guests under age 12 should continue to wear masks indoors, except when eating, the company says.

While temperature checks are also no longer required to enter, team members will still be required to follow some precautions until the state lifts them. Masks, face shields and gloves are available at the park upon request.

“Boomers has complied with the governor’s safety protocols during this unprecedented year,” said Tim Murphy, CEO of Boomers Parks. “However, we are looking forward to hosting our guests with these new safety requirements. Even though they are less restrictive, Boomers will still address the health and safety concerns of our staff and guests every day. We are looking forward to everyone unleashing fun in a safe, clean environment.”

Learn more at www.boomersparks.com/irvine.