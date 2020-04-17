Bob’s Space Racers Remains Partly Open

Since Florida’s 30-day stay-at-home order came down on April 1, Holly Hill, Fla.-based Bob’s Space Racers has temporarily shut down their factory.

They’re currently not accepting deliveries, customer parts pick-ups or repair drop-offs. Additionally, they’ve restricted business travel for all employees, including customer service and repair trips, installations and the like.

For parts repair deliveries, or to have parts shipped, they ask customers to contact them at [email protected] or call 386-677-0761. They are working remotely, but all inquiries will go through as usual. Stay up to date with them through their website or Facebook page.