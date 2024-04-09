Bob Cooney’s “Being Virtual” Show Today with Unanimous AI

The Being Virtual Show, hosted by industry leader Bob Cooney, will have VR and AI trailblazer Louis Rosenberg of Unanimous AI on the program today, April 10, at 3 p.m. Eastern time. You can click here to register and be part of the live audience.

“This might be the most important Deep Dive ever,” Cooney said. “There are a handful of people in the industry that I listen to carefully. Louis Rosenberg is one of them.”

Rosenberg began his work more than 30 years ago in VR labs at Stanford, NASA and the Air Force Research Laboratory, where he developed the first functional mixed reality system called Virtual Fixtures.