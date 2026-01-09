Bob Cooney’s AMA Webinar This Month

LEXRA’s Bob Cooney will host an “as me anything” webinar on Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. Eastern time. The overarching theme will be “How to Build a Business Model for LBE XR.”

LEXRA, the Location-Based Entertainment XR Association, of which Cooney is the founder and executive director, says these sessions are “live, informal conversations with some of the most experienced voices” in the XR industry.