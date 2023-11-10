Bob Cooney Releases Latest Virtual Reality Guide

VR guru Bob Cooney recently released the third edition of his VR Arcade Buyer’s Guide, which you can see here on his website, www.bobcooney.com.

The guide features more than 70 product reviews, a new show floor map of VR exhibitors and nearly 100 pages of insights, such as how to build your own VR arena and save tens of thousands of dollars. There’s also a column from Jim Bennington on VR tech support.

For those just looking to read about specific companies and products, be sure to scroll all the way down for Cooney’s handy index, which will point you in the right direction.