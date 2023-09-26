Bob Cooney Launches The VR Collective

VR industry expert Bob Cooney has taken to IAAPA Expo Europe to launch The VR Collective, which he calls “the world’s most comprehensive resource for location-based virtual reality products, solutions and attractions.”

The goal of THE VR Collective is to find the best products for operators that actually fit their business. “I’ve spent almost 30 years helping owners and operators increase their profits through cutting-edge entertainment,” said The VR Collective’s managing director Greg Smith.

“VR is the next wave of technology driving new revenue for location-based entertainment venues and The VR Collective is the best resource for operators to discover and learn about what’s possible.”

