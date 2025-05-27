Bob Cooney Forms New Association for VR Industry

Immersive technology guru and VR expert Bob Cooney has launched LEXRA, the Location-Based Entertainment XR Association, “a nonprofit, member-led association built to finally tackle industry-wide challenges like fragmentation, standards, and best practices.”

Cooney will lead the formation of the group and will serve as the executive director for the first year after which, the board will take the reins. “This isn’t about me. It’s about all of us,” he said. Additionally, Cooney-led immersive tech entities will be rolled into the new group with The VR Collective serving as LEXRA’s official media platform and the VR Arcade & Attractions Summit as the association’s flagship event.

The organization, he explained, has “XR” in the association’s name in order to be all-inclusive of the various “realities” inhabiting the immersive world (virtual, mixed and augmented) in the games and thrills found in arcades and FECs to use of the technologies in fields like education and museums. Additionally, all parts of the ecosystem are welcome from operators to suppliers to content creators, who he says will all get a voice in guidelines for best practices and standardization, benefit from shared market data and more.

“LEXRA isn’t just another association – it’s a platform for getting real work done,” said Cooney. “We’re here to bring the ecosystem together, create meaningful standards, and give every serious player a seat at the table…This isn’t about me. It’s about all of us.”

He invites anyone interested to visit www.lexra.org.