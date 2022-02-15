Bob Cooney Deep Dive Looks at Esports Business

“It’s time to cut the crap about esports” is the theme of VR expert Bob Cooney’s latest online Deep Dive. He’ll be live today, Feb. 16 from 1-4:30 p.m. Pacific time with operators, developers and manufacturers who are running esports events.

Cooney will moderate the event from Alex Teran’s facility Riverside Game Lab. Other experts on hand include Sam Oanta (Ignite Gaming Lounge), Wim Stocks (Belong Gaming), Ryan Burningham (Virtual Athletics League) and esports expert Marcus Howard.

Click here to register for the free virtual event and to learn more.