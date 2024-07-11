Bob Cooney Breaks Down Immersive Audience Report

VR expert Bob Cooney recently gave his key insights on Immersive Experience Network’s new audience report. You can read his full article here and you can click here to download the research.

He started off by noting that people want all of their senses engaged in an immersive game setting. Survey respondents wanted to “feel like they’re experiencing it for real.”

“This is where environmental effects like wind and scent come in,” Cooney explained. “The VOID might have failed in many aspects, but they had this part right. When I first smoked the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man, and the smell of roasted marshmallows wafted through the space, well, I’m still talking about it seven years later.”

The report also goes over what other leisure activities immersive entertainment audiences enjoy (going to the movies and playing mobile games were among the top ones). It also discussed the top factors for choosing an immersive entertainment experience. The top three were value for money, something they could do with their friends and something that’s interactive and immersive.