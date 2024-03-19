Bob Burnham Officially Takes the AMOA Reins

The operator and distributor behind Paradise Pinball and Flippers Family Arcade, Bob Burnham, is the new president of AMOA.

The association held its annual celebratory dinner once again at Pietro’s in Las Vegas on Monday, March 18, coinciding with Amusement Expo.

Bob is pictured above with mentor Gary Stern, who he cited as a big inspiration for getting into the industry, and outgoing president Luke Adams, who quipped in his speech that he was excited to join the past presidents’ table next year and bring its average age down by a few decades.

Our Q&A with Burnham will be in the April issue of RePlay.