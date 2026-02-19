Board Game Bar Also Features Indie Killer Queen

A new bar in Covington, Kentucky, has more than 200 board games for patrons to enjoy, and also a pair of Killer Queen cabinets from the indie game maker BumbleBear.

WCPO reported that the new Dice on Draft opened Feb. 13 and is owned and operated by McKenzie Crist. Nearly half of the board games came from her and her husband’s personal collection.

“We just really like the community that places like this bring in, and we really missed places like this when The Rook closed and then felt like there was a gap for more niche concepts like this,” she said. (The Rook was a prominent board game bar in nearby Cincinnati.)

Learn more at www.diceondraft.com.