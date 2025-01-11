BNAE Promotes Nasser, Who Will Head U.K. Sales

Bandai Namco Amusement Europe has announced that 26-year employee Tommy Nasser will be the company’s head of U.K. sales and used games.

Since joining Bandai Namco in 1998, Nasser has worked his way from customer service assistant to general manager at Namco Funscape in Luton in 2007, before helping the company launch its Funscape Metrocentre branch in 2009. He also worked at the Trafford site in 2016, which he grew to the group’s “best-performing location outside Japan.”

“We’re thrilled to see Tommy step into this new role after a rich career with us,” said BNAE’s Commercial and Sales Director James Anderson. “He has been an integral part of the Bandai Namco family for many years and has celebrated a number of significant successes. His leadership of our Trafford site demonstrates his indisputable impact on driving growth.”