BNAA Updates Customers

Bandai Namco Amusement America wanted to remind customers that their parts and service department is working remotely to answer calls, but due to the current stay-at-home order, it may take longer than usual to get parts and advance replacements shipped.

While manufacturing is also on hold, BNAA does have inventory of some of its products. Contact them for game parts at [email protected] (847-264-5612); game service at [email protected] (847-264-5614); and game sales at [email protected] (847-264-5616).