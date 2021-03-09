BNAA Announces New Superhero Trading Cards

Bandai Namco Amusement America recently launched the latest in their series of DC Comics Superheroes trading cards for their 2-player and 4-player coin pusher.

“This new batch of cards features the colorful and charismatic artwork of the ‘rebirth’ series of DC Comics characters,” the company said. “Each card maintains the same heroes and villains as earlier series, meaning they are completely interchangeable so collectors can collect the new cards and turn in the old ones for tickets.”

The 16 new Series 3 cards are shipping immediately and will be fully replacing the Series 2 cards. Any questions can be directed to [email protected].