BMI Recognizes Industry Veteran Kim Davis-Vanyo

BMI Merchandise’s Kim Davis-Vanyo will celebrate 30 years with the company on Aug. 1. She is currently a design replacement specialist for BMI and has held other important roles over the course of her career.

She was hired in 1992 as CEO David Katz’s personal assistant. When BMI launched their first catalog, Kim took on this huge responsibility with tenacity and continued this until BMI launched AMRS in 2009. She then took on an even more integral role as field installation director, managing a merchandising team that travels the country to set up, merchandise and train redemption centers that are part of the AMRS program.

“Kim’s dedication and loyalty to BMI is what makes her an integral part of our family,” Katz said. “Over the last 30 years, her commitment to quality and personal and professional integrity is the differentiating factor that sets us apart from our competition and we look forward to many more years to come.”