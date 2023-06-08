BMI Merchandise Taps Andrew Yarem as VP

BMI Merchandise recently announced the addition of Andrew Yarem as the company’s vice president of operations. Yarem has more than 28 years of experience in the operations and logistics field with time spent at Home Depot and Rexel USA.

“We are very excited to have Andrew join our team,” said Shelley Fernandez-Katz, BMI’s president. “We believe the knowledge Andrew has acquired in so many areas throughout his successful career will certainly be a great addition to our dedicated operations team.”

Added Yarem: “I am excited to be joining this winning team. I believe BMI has incredible and talented professionals who have a passion for what they do. I have recognized BMI as a one-stop source for quality product, technology and world-class service to all their customers. It will be my promise to continue that tradition as we help others understand how we can help them too.”