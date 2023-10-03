BMI Merchandise Buys Peek-A-Boo Toys

BMI Merchandise announced Monday, Oct. 2, that they had acquired plush toy maker Peek-a-Boo Toys in a strategic move that “solidifies Peek-a-Boo Toys as a division of BMI Merchandise and marks a significant milestone for both New Jersey-based companies.”

Since its inception in 1986, BMI says it’s worked to establish itself as “a leader in redemption merchandise, technology and support, offering personalized, tech-forward redemption management services with a dedicated account manager for every client.” Peek-a-Boo Toys’ specialty is designing and manufacturing plush toys, continually introducing imaginative products that resonate with consumers.

The acquisition of Peek-a-Boo “creates a strong, seasoned team poised to take on the logistics of providing quality plush toys to the amusement industry and beyond,” the company stated, “and immediately adds plush characters to BMI’s catalog and significantly expands both companies’ offerings.”

BMI CEO David Katz said, “Today, we celebrate the joining of two families,” adding that he and President Shelley Katz are “very excited to join forces with Peek-a-Boo CEO Ari Ohnona, who we respect and have seen grow over the years. BMI’s expertise in redemption merchandise and technology, coupled with Peek-a-Boo’s ingenuity in plush toy design, sets the stage for innovations that will redefine the industry landscape and strengthen both companies’ merchandise portfolios.”

The joining of BMI and Peek-a-Boo “represents the continuation of a long-standing working relationship between the two companies. The partnership has always been characterized by a familial nature, and the entire redemption industry will benefit from BMI and Peek-a-Boo doing great things together.”