Elevate your entertainment center’s success with BMI Leisure’s all-in-one software, which will be at Bowl Expo booth #154.

The company says their team will be showing operators solutions that will “streamline and grow your bowling or entertainment center.” They also feature seamless integrations with cashless solutions, VR games and RFID wristbands.

Be sure to stop by the booth from June 28-29 and in the meantime, visit www.bmileisure.com for additional information.