BMI Leisure at IAAPA: Booth #3973

BMI Leisure will introduce their Party & Events module, a tool designed to make event management effortless, at the upcoming IAAPA Expo.
“We wanted to take the stress out of planning,” said Steve Dekerf, the U.S. vice president of sales for BMI Leisure. “Our goal is to make event organization as fun and seamless as the experiences our customers create.”
Party & Events is part of the company’s all-in-one software built for FECs, karting centers and trampoline parks – “helping venues work smarter, grow faster and deliver unforgettable experiences for both guests and staff.”
Learn more at www.bmileisure.com.