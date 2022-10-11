BMI Launches Crane “Blind Box Kit”

If you’re looking for something new and different for your crane games, BMI Merchandise said they have the product for you.

The company recently released a Surprise Box Crane Kit with six different boxes in the assortment to attract all ages. Categories include gamer, fast food, squish, fidget, unicorn and ninja – all with their own trendy-designed box with five surprises inside.

The kit is a 72-piece “Crane Kit,” which also includes a custom designed poster to hang inside your crane. Visit www.bmimerchandise.com or call 800-272-6375 for more information.