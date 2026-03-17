Blue Motion Games to Debut John Wick Arcade

In collaboration with Lionsgate, Blue Motion Games is bringing the 2-player shooter John Wick: Continental Pursuit to players this year. The cinematic gameplay will first be introduced May 11 to all U.S. locations of Dave & Buster’s.

“Fans don’t just want to watch movies – they want to live them,” said Salim Sabbagha, president of Blue Motion Games. “Together with Lionsgate, we’re delivering that fantasy in the arcade space. This is not just a game. It’s pure adrenaline for players and a powerhouse for operators.”

Added Putnam Shin, the chief entertainment officer of D&B: “At Dave & Buster’s, we’re committed to delivering first-to-market entertainment that our guests can’t experience anywhere else. Bringing John Wick: Continental Pursuit to all U.S. locations as the exclusive launch partner underscores our focus on immersive, high-adrenaline gameplay that turns blockbuster franchises into unforgettable, in-person experiences.”

The game will combine storytelling power in a motion-based arcade design, the companies said, so players will feel immersed in the action.

Visit www.bluemotion.games to learn more.